Nancy was born on May 10, 1926 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. She was the daughter of Milton E. Richman and Janet Leedom Richman Iacono.
Nancy graduated from York High School, York, Pa., in 1944. She earned her nursing degree in 1948 with the Nurse Training Corps which was begun during WWII by President Truman. She trained at Philadelphia General Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. Nancy was employed as a registered nurse in four states: Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado. She was very proud of her training and loved to share her nursing experiences with others. She also was president of the Sayre High School PTA 1970-1971.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her stepfather Dominick Iacono, her sister Joan Richman Costa, brother David Richman, niece Janette Costa (Mike) Long.
She is survived by her son, Sam Brenner, at home in Sayre, Pa.; daughter Jann (Tim) Brenner Glass, Montgomery, Pa., two granddaughters, Katee Glass, Charlotte, N.C., and Dr. Alesha Glass, Waynesboro, Pa., and three nephews and their families.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Guthrie Hospice for its extraordinary kindness and care, as well as nurses aides from Caregivers America.
As per family’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations in her memory may be directed to Bradford County Humane Society or Stray Haven.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.