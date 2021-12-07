Phyllis S. Young, 87, of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side.
Born on Dec. 3, 1934 in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late LaRue and Inez (Hanlon) Stirton. She was raised as an only child but looked forward to every Sunday when her aunts, uncles, and cousins would come visit the Hanlon Homestead in Ridgebury Pa., where she lived.
On June 30, 1956, Phyllis married her best friend and love of her life, Bennett R. Young. Together they worked and raised four children while operating a successful dairy farm in East Smithfield, Pa. This past summer was their 65th wedding anniversary. Although covid and health issues were challenging this year and they were separated for a short time, Phyllis and Bennett were able to be together for the last few months.
Phyllis graduated from SRU High School and Mansfield University in 1956 with a degree in Home Economics. Briefly, she was a teacher for Troy High School until becoming a homemaker, where she raised her children and worked alongside her husband on the dairy farm they shared. She was a member of the East Smithfield Federated Church and an active member of the Federated Ladies group.
In 1985, Phyllis and Bennett retired and moved to a house in the town of East Smithfield. There they planted an apple orchard and began traveling. It was then that they discovered Florida and began spending almost every winter there. However, Phyllis made sure they were home for the month of December so she could enjoy her favorite season, Christmas.
Phyllis enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, shuffleboard, gardening, quilting, baking, sewing, bird watching, and reading. Every spring she could be found in her little greenhouse planting seeds for her flowers and vegetables which she would later harvest and share with her friends and family. Phyllis will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bennett R. Young, children Melissa Gillette and her husband, Doug, of Ulster, Pa., Bennett Young and his wife, Nora, of Milan, Pa., Holly Allford and her husband, John, of Milan, Pa., and Patricia Croft and her husband, Warren, of Waverly, N.Y., her grandchildren Hannah Allford Conover and her husband, Don, of Ulster, Pa., Tyler Croft of Waverly, N.Y., Chloe Croft of Waverly, N.Y., Damon Young of East Smithfield, Pa., and Dawson Young of East Smithfield, Pa., step-grandchildren Josh and Tara Clark of Ridgebury, Pa. and Isaac Clark and his companion, Amanda, of Milan, Pa., seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betsy) Bishop of Columbia, Ind., a special cousin Patricia Ronsvalle of Owego, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Last of all, her loyal German Shepard companion, Sam, and her beloved cat, Hemi.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Robson officiating.
The family asks for all who are attending to please wear a mask to protect our loved ones.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The family would like to thank the staff for all of the special care and attention that Phyllis received during her time at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial contributions can be made in Phyllis’s memory to the East Smithfield Federated Church, P.O. Box 7, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or to the Bradford County Library, 16093 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.