John M. Morgan, 91, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in his home.
John was born on March 9, 1930 in Halsey, Pa. to the late Joseph and Catherine Morgan. He graduated from Kane High School in 1948. John married Amelia “Emma” Snyder of James City, Pa. on July 28, 1951, and they lived together and raised their three boys, John, Thomas and Timothy, in Sayre.
John served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Salzburg, Austria in 1950-53. After completing his time in the military, he worked for IBM in Owego, N.Y. until his retirement in 1990. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as rides in the country, hunting, fishing and daily walks in the woods with his dogs.
John is survived by his sons, Thomas (Michelle) of Parkville, Mo., and Timothy (Linda) of Horseheads, N.Y.; his eight grandchildren, Matthew of Austin, Texas, Austin of Montour Falls, N.Y., Morgan of Greenville S.C., and Ian, Connor, Avery, Wyatt and Rose of Parkville, Mo.; his brother Edward (Jennifer) of Campbelltown, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents Joseph P. Morgan and Catherine Rendosh Morgan, his wife Amelia Snyder Morgan, his son John P. Morgan, and his brothers Joseph and James, and his sister Kathryn.
He was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre, Pa., as well as a lifelong member of the VFW and the Waverly Sportsman club.
Funeral services will be held in the Spring at the St. Callistus Cemetery, Kane, Pa.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297, Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for John’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com