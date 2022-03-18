Linda Jean Decker, 68 ,of Ridgebury, PA passed away March 12, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Linda was born on Aug. 17, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Millard and Rita (McMullen) Decker Sr.
Linda graduated from Waverly High School class of 1972 and used to run the flea market at the Valley Stock Sale in Athens, PA. When she was not running the flea markets she enjoyed attending them, in her free time she loved to sew and do crafts.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Carlene (Larue) Austin of Big Pond, PA. Donna (John) Durand of Byron, NY. Joe Ann Chappell of Elmira, NY. and Pat (Charles SR) Mathews of Bentley Creek, PA. And brother Bobby Decker of Ridgebury, PA and her sister in law Betty Worthington of Barton, NY. Linda was also survived by her special niece Sierra Johnson, many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Linda was predeceased by her brother Millard John Decker Jr.
The family will greet friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at The Bentley Creek Baptist Church in Bentley Creek, Pa. A service will be held at 3 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.