Daniel R. Vough, 70, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Dan was the son of the late Virginia Reid Havens and Raymond Harold Vough. In addition to his parents Dan was also proceeded by his son, Danny Vough ll; and sisters, Cathy Mullen and Sharon Yanney; and his brothers, Bill Vough and John Vough. Proceeded also by his brother-in-law and special friend, Ed Buiniskis; and his brother-in-law/first hunting partner and mentor, Bob Yanney.
Dan is survived by his loving and devoted wife and soul mate of 43 years, Linda Wright Vough; and his sons, Raymond Vough and Timothy Johnston. He is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Slater, Cyndy Buiniskis and Sue (Greg) Vargo; and brother-in-law, Thomas Mullen; as well as sister-in laws, Linda A. Vough and Susan Vough. He is survived also by his grandchildren, Seth Perry, Darren Vough, Skylar Vough, Camden, Colby and Cooper Johnston, Lucas (Marissa) Douglas and Kirsten Douglas; and his great grandchildren, Justice, Daniel and Peyton Vough, Alexis and Abigail Perry and Lexxi Coleman. He is also survived by a special friend, Jessica Johnston and an extensive amount of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dan was an avid NASCAR fan and Harley Davidson fanatic. Nothing made him prouder than seeing his sons share in his love of riding and that of Harley Davidson motorcycles. Both Harleys that Ray and Tim ride were once owned by their Dad, which added to the joy it brought to all of them. Dan also had a love of hunting and although he wasn’t able to hunt he greatly enjoyed seeing pictures of his sons and grandsons hunting successes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to the scholarship fund in memory of his son Danny. Donations should be made out to Tioga Central School-Daniel R. Vough ll Scholarship and mailed to Tioga Central School Business Office, PO Box 241, Tioga Center, NY 13845.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Dan’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating followed by burial at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Dan’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com