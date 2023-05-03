Elizabeth “Betty” McGuire, 77, of Wysox, Pa passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 at the Towanda Guthrie Hospital.
Betty was born on May 4, 1945, in Towanda, Pa. a daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Neiley) Brewster.
Betty dedicated over 20 years to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a Unit Clerk in the Med. Surge Unit. In addition, Betty also drove a school bus for students attending Northeast Bradford School, ensuring their safe arrival and departure each day.
A lover of romance novels, Betty was an avid reader who could often be found with a book in hand. Her beautiful flower garden was a testament to her nurturing spirit, as she spent countless hours tending to it, creating a sanctuary of color and life. Betty’s love for animals was evident in the care and love she showed toward her dogs Midget, Bandit, and Missy, who brought her endless joy and companionship.
Betty was known for her resilience and humor, often showcasing a twinkle in her eye that hinted at her playful side. She could be hard as nails, but her heart was full of love for those around her. As American author and humorist Mark Twain once said, “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” Stern but honest in her judgment of others, a point of her finger could signal trouble, but she always did it with a slight smirk. This combination of toughness and warmth endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Betty is survived by her son, Raymond McGuire; she is also survived by The Glantz Family who opened their hearts and created many memories and lessons she imparted to them throughout her life. Betty will also be missed by her brother Dale Brewster; and sister Nancy Beeman. We will be so ever grateful for the care and love given to Betty which allowed her to be at home.
A special thank you to her caregivers: Kathy Ayers, Jaime Bowen, Edna Jennings, Emma and Tara Repsher, Magnolia, Carson, and Mindy Glantz, Julie Slater, Amy Lee, Jenny Hunsinger. Betty was predeceased by her parents, husband Edward McGuire and a brother Bill Brewster.
A gathering for family and friends of Betty will be held on Wednesday, May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wysox Fire Company,111 Lake Road, Wysox, Pa. where memories and fellowship will be shared over a warm plate of food.
May her memory continue to serve as a reminder of the power of kindness and the importance of nurturing the beauty in our world.
Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.