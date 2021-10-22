Robert C. Smith, 73, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
He was predeceased by his parents, Guy William and Joyce Woodard Smith.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Laura Smith of Athens; his son, Aaron (Sara Hanna) Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Dr. Rolfe (Barbara) Gobien of Isle of Palms, S.C., Timothy (Lisa) Smith of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Rick (Ingrid) Smith of Sebastian, Fla.; special friend, Patti Alpaugh of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Jaxsen and Jenna Smith; along with numerous friends.
Bob was a graduate of Sayre High School Class of 1966 and went on to attend HVAC at Philadelphia Tech. Bob and Laura ran Discount Appliance in Athens and after the flood of 1972, moved to Elmira Street and renamed the business R.C. Smith TV and Appliance, where they did sales and repairs of all types of appliances. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, target practicing, fishing, working outside and traveling. He was a former Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout. Bob was a member of the Burro Enduro Motorcycle Club for many years.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Bob’s life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to your local humane society or a charity of one’s choice.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.