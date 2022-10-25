When tomorrow starts without me, try to understand, an angel came and called my name, then took me by the hand….
Marlene E. Humpal, 81, of Nichols passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at her home. Marlene was born on Nov. 30, 1940 in Clearfield, PA a daughter of Wesley and Pauline (Wisor) Middleton. She treasured time spent with her family and enjoyed handcrafting ceramics, crocheting, quilting, and will be missed this upcoming holiday season as she made the best holiday cookies.
Marlene will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law: Sue and Tim Gibbs; her son and daughter-in-law: Timothy and Angela Humpal; her loving siblings: Karen Horton, Bob and Sherry Middleton, Joe and Donna Middleton, Bill and Mary Ellen Middleton. Her grandchildren: Tim (Renee) Gower, Cameron Kingsley, Jacob Gibbs and Lucas Gibbs; great grandchildren: Bentley and Leighton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her friends at the school house apartments also survive. Marlene was welcomed into heaven by her parents and her sister Phyllis A. Sawyer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, October 29th from 11 a.m. to noon at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at noon at the funeral chapel. Marlene will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Nichols Cemetery. Those unable to attend may watch the livestream of her service at https://my.gather.app/remember/marlene-humpal.