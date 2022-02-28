Christopher P. Henson, 35, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

A full obituary will be printed at a later date. Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

www.loweryfuneralhome.com

