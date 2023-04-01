Neal Roy Vanderpool, 58, of Zanesville died at 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Genesis Healthcare following a courageous two-month battle with bile duct stage four cancer.
He was born March 29, 1964 in Sayre, Pa. the son of Vernon Roy and Pearl Ellen (Delaney) Vanderpool.
Neal graduated in 1982 from Athens High School in Athens, P.a. where he played basketball and baseball. He enjoyed bowling and competitive softball. Neal was active with the Athens Little league and a member of the Milan United Methodist Church where he was active with the church choir and often sang solos for the church. He was employed with Haliburton for the last ten years.
Neal is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann Fenton Vanderpool of 32 years whom he married on June 16, 1990; his parents, Vernon and Pearl Vanderpool, siblings, Vern (Beth) Vanderpool, Jon (Nancy) Vanderpool, and Lori (Joe) Brown; nieces & nephews, Kirstan (Scott Lee) Vanderpool, Ryan Vanderpool, Lauren Vanderpool, A. Vanderpool & James Vanderpool; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins; in-laws, Paul Fenton, Wayne Fenton, Albert Fenton, Charlene (Rick) Fenton and Cathy (Bob) Barry.
Neal was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reginald and Freda Vanderpool and maternal grandparents, Chris and Ruby Delaney and his in-laws, Johnathon & Esther Fenton.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Church of God, 416 North Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA. A celebration of life service will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.cancer.org.