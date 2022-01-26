Surrounded by his family, Bernard J. Vallilee, 80, of Smithboro, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Barney, as he was affectionately known, was born on Sept. 14, 1941 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of Bernard and Dorothy (Kreh) Vallilee. He graduated from Athens High School in 1959 and upon graduation enlisted into the US Army. On March 8, 1969, Barney married Barbara Heyman and together they shared over 53 years of marriage. A hardworking man, Barney was a route salesman for Stroehmann’s Bakery. He retired in 2005, following 35 years of service.
Barney loved the outdoors and found enjoyment in each season especially spring and summer when he always could be found riding his beloved tractor and spending many hours tending to his garden. He was an avid cyclist, enjoyed watching the Tour de France, Formula 1 racing, and Green Bay Packers football (even though his wife was a diehard Giants fan).
Along with his wife, Barb, he will be greatly missed by his daughter Kelley (Frank) Marconi; sons: Kevin (Regina) Vallilee and Jonathan (Terri) Vallilee; grandchildren: Kiley Marconi, Aidin and Elijah Vallilee, and Chelsea (Tim) Foster; a great granddaughter Abigal Foster; his brother Thomas (Mary Ann) Vallilee; sister Ann (Leslie) Rogers; brother-and-sister-in-laws: Kathi (Richard) Andress and Earle (Janice) Heyman. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
He was predeceased by his parents; grandsons: Seth and Jacob Vallilee; and sister Janice Vallilee.
Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services. At the convenience of the family, Barney will be laid to rest in Smithboro Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Lounsberry Food Pantry, 2898 Stanton Hill Road, Nichols, NY 13812; Smithboro United Methodist Church, 21 Church St, Barton, NY 13734, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 in loving memory of Bernard J. Vallilee.