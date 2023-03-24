Charles “Chuck” I. Boughton, Jr., 75, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born on June 14, 1947, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Charles I., Sr. and Dorothy (Foster) Boughton.
Chuck loved spending time with his family. He was retired from Ingersoll Rand in Athens as a Machinist after decades of service. He loved listening to music, especially any type involving guitar. Chuck was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed fishing and socializing on Facebook.
He was predeceased by his wife Georgia R. (Bolonde) Boughton, infant daughter Lorrie Boughton, father Charles I. Boughton, Sr., mother Dorothy Foster Stone, and sister Vickie Alderman.
Chuck is survived by his life partner Pam Arnold, daughter Kelly Killgore, grandchildren Cassie (Fabian Forero) Killgore, and Gavin Killgore, great-grandson Sebastian Forero, several nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog Mickey.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, PA. Burial will follow the service. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Chuck’s name to Wounded Warrior, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.