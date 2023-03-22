Joan (Chandler) Tuttle Shoemaker, age 97, died March 20, 2023 while a resident in the memory unit of Elderwood at Waverly SNF.
She was born Nov. 19, 1925 in Sayre, Pa. and spent her entire life living in Athens Borough and Township. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Ernestine (Meckel) Chandler.
She graduated from Athens High School and started working at Cook Accounting Service right out of high school. She took time out to be a stay-at-home mom and then went back to work at Weller Accounting Service until her retirement.
Joan enjoyed shopping trips, Sunday afternoon rides, knitting and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, Clay “Pete” Tuttle (who died in 1987 after 40 years of marriage), and her second husband, Harold “Rip” Shoemaker (who died in 2012 after 20 years of marriage). A grandson, James “JT” Watson, sister, Ellen Fravel and brother, William “Bill” Chandler.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Ann (Les) Freeman of Granville Summit and Jane (Jim) Watson of Sayre. A son, Tim (Karen) Tuttle of Greene, NY. Four grandchildren; Chris Watson of Sayre, Shelley (Shawn) Trick of Granville Summit, Daniel (Delana) Tuttle of Millersburg, Pa. and Matthew (Heather) Tuttle of Chenango Forks, NY. Four great-grandchildren; Daniel Tuttle, Jr. of Millersburg, Ian and Gavin Trick of Granville Summit, Cora Tuttle of Chenango Forks. Sister Barbara Walters of Waverly and sister-in-law Vivian Chandler of Towanda and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private graveside service will be conducted for the family at Bradford County Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s name to the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main Street #1, Athens, PA 18810 or the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.