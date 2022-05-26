Thomas John Burton was born May 3, 1949, in Sayre Pa., and died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Tommy grew up on his grandparent’s farm in Litchfield, Pa. with his mom, aunt Eileen and 7 siblings. The love and guidance of his mom and grandparents, Mother and Pappa McCabe provided a wonderful start in life. He graduated from Sayre High School and went on to earn an associate degree in animal husbandry from Alfred State University. Tommy also briefly served with the US Army, however he received honorable medical discharge prior to completing his service.
Tommy traveled extensively for pleasure, hunting and his job with Lane Construction Corporation, where he began in 1970 as a heavy equipment operator and retired as a foreman/supervisor. Prior to his retirement he enjoyed scuba diving and flying his single engine airplane. Upon his retirement he had a beautiful log cabin built on a piece of the farm property, coming full circle back to Litchfield Pa., where he had spent his childhood. Known as The Lodge by family, the cabin had become a favorite spot to gather and for the family hunters to spend time hunting, hiking, and working on the property. Tommy especially enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews over the years, as they came to visit and learned to love and appreciate the land as much as he did. Tommy was a well-known and respected member of the community. He especially looked forward to going to breakfast at the Litchfield Fire Hall where he could catch up with friends and neighbors on Saturday mornings.
Thomas John Burton is survived by his seven siblings and their spouses: Mike and Marie Burton, Nancy and Richard Stetz, Robert and Gale Burton, Ron and Susan Burton, Susan and Jerry Flynn, Pat and Janet Burton, Philip and Cindy Burton and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his mother Ann McCabe Burton, father Jack Burton, and his grandparents Paul and Mary McCabe (lovingly known to family as Mother and Pappa) and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 12 p.m, at the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company for family and friends to celebrate the life of Tommy Burton. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company North Street. Athens, PA 18810.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Tom’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com