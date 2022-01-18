Our community lost a pillar and a friend on Friday, Jan. 14. Michael J. Nagar Sr., 81, of South Waverly passed away surrounded by his loving family. Mike succumbed to end-stage Alzheimer’s while living at Elderwood, Waverly, NY
He was born to Genevieve (Veach) Nagar, a homemaker, and John Nagar, a coal miner, in Kulpmont, PA on Jan. 19, 1940. He attended school in Kulpmont and graduated in 1958 from Kulpmont High School.
Mike went on to training in the X-Ray Technology program at the Shamokin Hospital and the Robert Packer Hospital where he met his future wife, Barbara Perfetto. They married on Feb. 13, 1960. He also earned an Associate’s Degree from Mansfield State College.
He accepted a position as an x-ray technician 1960 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Mike spent most of his time working in nuclear medicine, but also worked in x-ray and radiation therapy. He was one of the first 13 people in the U.S. to be registered in all three modalities: x-ray, radiation therapy & nuclear medicine. Mike became the Radiology Manager in 1980. Then, after 35 years at the Robert Packer, he retired in 1995 at age 55. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing with his family and friends, traveling, and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Mike was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in South Waverly until it closed. He then went on to the Epiphany Church in Sayre. He was a lector and a faithful participant in Epiphany’s Perpetual Adoration for over 20 years. Mike happily volunteered for almost anything that needed to be done at his church. He was also a proud member of both the Sayre Elks and Sons of Italy.
In 1985, although he said he wasn’t old enough to be a grandfather, Mike welcomed his first grandchild, Lacey Michelle Nagar. From that point on, he could not get enough of being Poppy AKA Pop-pop. This was a good thing; because, he soon became grandfather to Matthew, Benjamin, and Jonathan Nagar, and Caileigh Genifer Nagar (Crandall). Poppy especially loved family get-togethers, Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas Parties, Easter egg hunts, and the annual family trip to Virginia Beach.
Mike was predeceased by his mother and father, his only sibling, Catherine, his mother & father-in-law, Mary and Joseph Perfetto, sisters & brothers-in-law, Gloria & Henry Frisco and Joan & Jim Gravel. He was also predeceased by several of his very good friends including: Ed (Cathy) Eccker, Ed (Lea) Covert, Dave (Helen) Manning, and John (Mary) Mushock.
Mike is survived by his wife, two sons, Steve and his wife Sue, and Michael Jr. and his wife Colleen. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Lacey (Brian), Matthew (Amy) and their children Emory and Lucas, Ben and his children Michael and Elizabeth, Jonathan ( Kristen), and Caileigh (Michael) Crandall, and his nephews and nieces, Rick Frisco (Mark), Becky Curl, Mark Gravel (Colleen), and Eric Gravel (Donna) and all of their children and grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at the Epiphany Church in Sayre on Friday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. Lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mike can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for Summer 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mike’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.