Douglas Scott Cole, age 58, formerly of Millerton, Pa. went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y.
He was born on March 30, 1963 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. to Douglas William and Mary Cole (Sherman). Doug was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Brewer) Cole for 30 blessed years.
Doug worked as a truck driver for 34 years and was most recently employed by Watsontown Trucking Co. of Milton Pa. Doug was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a highly dedicated member of Bakersburg Community Church in Mainesburg, Pa. Doug’s life centered around his commitment to family, God and driving a Big Rig.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Brewer) Cole; son, Justin (Jen) Cole of Mansfield, Pa.; daughter, LeAnn Cole of Millerton, Pa.; mother and stepfather, Mary (Cole) and Walter Sherman of Mansfield, Pa.; mother- and father-in-law, Richard and Patricia Brewer of Millerton, Pa.
Doug is also survived by his siblings: Daniel (Wendy) Cole of Lancaster, Pa.; Rebecca (Dean) Jackson of Wetona, Pa.; Dean Cole of Mainesburg, Pa.; Dwight (Valarie) Cole of Canton, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Douglas William Cole.
Funeral services will be held at Bakerburg Community Church in Mainesburg, Pa. with a burial service to follow at Job Corners cemetery. Dates will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. located at 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Pa. 16933.