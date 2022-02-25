You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, tho’ we can not see you, you’re always by our side…
Patricia A. McCarthy, 88, of Nichols passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at the Elderwood Health Care Facility in Waverly. A life long resident of Nichols, Pat was born at home on a cold winters day on Dec. 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Francis Archie and Clara Jane (Olmstead) Mills.
She was a graduate of the Nichols High School class of 1951. On Aug. 30, 1951 she married Robert William “Bill” McCarthy, her heart was broken on Dec. 2, 2004 when he passed away following 53 years of marriage.
A loving wife, devoted mother and caring grandmother her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by her family. Pat was a marvelous cook and baker, many will remember her delicious soups and pies she made when she worked at Barnabee’s and Settler’s. Pat was a member of the Nichols United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, having breakfast at Gail’s and a glass of wine. Her heart was always filled with love, laughter and wonderful memories when her family would come for Sunday dinners.
Pat will be forever missed by her children: Michael (Rebecca) McCarthy, Robert (Lorraine) McCarthy, Joseph (Margaret) McCarthy, Thomas (Randy Hitesman) McCarthy, Kathleen (Lewis) Campbell, Colleen (Joseph) Yannuzzi; her special grandchildren: Erin, Megan, Billy, Brandon, Katie, Candace, Dustin, Nicole, Brian, Britni, Danielle and Katelyn; 36 great grandchildren, a great great granddaughter; her sister-in-law: Arlene Mills and dear friend Gail Murphy.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bill, granddaughter Marissa Laurel McCarthy and brothers: Francis “Chan” Mills and Theodore Mills.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of Pat’s life will follow at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at the www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.