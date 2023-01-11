Teresa Fravel, 77, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly following a period of declining health.
She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Mary Driscoll Fravel; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Sandra Fravel; and great niece, Kiersta Fassett.
Teresa is survived by her nieces and nephews, Deanna and Rob Fassett of Waverly, Sean and Karen Fravel of Waverly, Patrick and Ellen Fravel of Ohio, Daniel and Mandy Fravel of Waverly and Joel and Andrea Fravel of VA; great nieces and nephews, Brionna Fassett, Jori Pruss, Carlie Back, Cooper Fravel, Payton, Jase and Jolie Fravel, Lillie and Kate Fravel and Olivia Baker; great-great nephews, Colton Fassett, Forrest Back and Leo Pruff; her special friends, Vickie Barton and Gloria Scott.
She was born on June 23, 1945 to Kenneth and Mary Fravel and she was employed as a school crossing guard, a position she took over after her father, Ken, retired. Together they crossed children for over 40 years.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and lottery scratch off tickets.
A special thank you to Dan Gelatt and the entire Waverly Police Department for all their help and support they gave Teresa over the years. She loved you all.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Waverly. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Teresa’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com