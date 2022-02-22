Alan Robinson, 72, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Elderwood Nursing Home.
He was born on April 23, 1949, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Richard and Doris Robinson.
Alan attended school in Waverly and went on to Binghamton University where he majored in government. He began teaching at Epiphany, then Horseheads Central.
His career path changed when he moved to New Jersey in radio production then to Delaware working as a PR Director for Dover Downs Racetrack. In 2001, Alan became a NASCAR official being the announcer for NASCAR for many years.
He went on to become a writer for the Towanda Daily Review with sports and local government. He was a star trivia buff with many interesting stories to tell. Alan had a lot of racing buddies and acquaintances in the racing community.
Alan is survived by his special friend and caregiver Kelly (Michael) Sindoni and her family.
A service will be held in Alan’s memory at Elderwood Nursing Home and Watkins Glen International Speedway at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial contributions can be made in Alan’s name to International Motor Racing Research Center, 610 South Decatur Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 Attention: Jenny Ambrose.
Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Elderwood Nursing Home for your amazing care and graciousness for Alan all these years. He really felt like you were family.