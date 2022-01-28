Mary Helen Zeliff, 81, of Mt. Arlington, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township, N.J.
Born on April 8, 1940 in Sayre, PA to the late Michael and Catherine (Sozanski) Calveric, Mary graduated from Sayre Area Joint High School in 1957 and earned her Registered Nurse certification from St. Joseph’s Nursing School in Elmira, N.Y. in 1962. Mary worked at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY, Gelder Medical Group in Sidney, N.Y., as an Industrial Nurse at Bendix/Amphenol in Sidney, N.Y. and retired from her position as a Worker’s Compensation Case Manager at New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance in Parsippany, N.J. in 2005.
Mary’s hobbies included following holiday traditions with family, especially making pierogis and Ukrainian Easter eggs. She was especially fond of traveling with her husband George and visiting the Holy Land (Italy and Israel) with St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church and her sister Michaelene. She was also known to be an avid shopper. Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Her favorite saying was “Love You to the Moon and Back.”
Mary was an active parishioner of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Parsippany, N.J. and St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in Succasunna, N.J.
Survivors include her husband George of Mt. Arlington, N.J., daughters, Shoshon Jackson of Mt. Arlington, N.J., Lynne Jackson of Succasunna, N.J., and Kelly Suhoke and husband Ron of Cooperstown, N.Y., daughter-in-law Kristina Morgan of Succasunna, N.J., step-son George Zeliff, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Hackettstown, N.J., step-daughter Donna Zeliff Seeley of Denville, N.J., grandchildren Samuel Suhoke, Skyler Torres-Jackson, Shay Jackson and Heath Jackson, sisters Connie Calveric of Sayre, PA, Rita Delaney of Sayre, PA, and Michaelene Roeth of Falls Church, VA, sister-in-law Gloria Calveric of Sayre, PA, and nieces Alexandra Roeth and Emma Calveric.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial gathering on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, N.J. A memorial Mass will follow at noon at St. Therese RC Church, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, N.J. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice at www.karenannquinlanhospice.org.