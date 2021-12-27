Alice M. Curren

Alice M. (Moore) Curren, Age 87 of Chemung, N.Y. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Alice was born July 5, 1934, in Elmira daughter of the late James H. & Pearl M. (Wood) Moore. She was employed at Westinghouse and later owned Curren’s Supermarket and later worked at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly retiring in 2014 after 40 years of dedicated work. She was a member of the Chemung United Methodist Church, the EndlessMountain Quilt Guild and enjoyed playing Bingo. Her love and dedication to her family was Alice’s main objective in life and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Robbins of Chemung, N.Y., Steven (Linda) Curren St. Anne’s. Ill., Stanley (Kathy) Curren of Chemung, Stacy (Andrew) Maine of Spencer, N,Y,, her grandchildren, Melissa Whitney, Theresa Ellers, Christy (Josh) McNeely, Chad Whitney, Amy (Aaron) Baker, Steve (Corrine) Curren Jr, Keith (Leanne) Curren, Michael (Kim) Curren, Travis (Lurah) Curren, Richard (Nadia) Curren, Renee Curren, Jessica (Bob) Rice, Nicole (DJ) Talada, Brandon Rice, Brother Franklin (Louise) Moore of Texas, sister Roseann Barton of Fla., 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was pre deceased by her parents, her son Scott Curren and brother Milford Moore.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday Jan. 3, 2022, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, N.Y. 14894. Her funeral service will follow at the conclusion of calling hours at 12 p.m. with Reverend Randy Stilson officiating. Interment will be in Chemung Cemetery.