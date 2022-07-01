Frank Ellis, 53, of Lockwood, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Frank was born in Sayre, Pa. to the late Grover Ellis and the late Cherie Benjamin Ellis.
Frank was preceded in death by not only his parents but also by his sister, Betty Taylor; sister, Imogene Taylor; his aunt, Mazie Henry; his granddaughter, Virginia Pearl Cole; and his beloved pooch, Nana.
Frank is survived by his wife, Debra Ellis of Lockwood; sister, Susan Watson on Arlington, Texas; brother, Grover Ellis (Tina) of Waverly, his daughter Tiana Ellis of Endicott, Jared Ellis of Lockwood; and his step children, Larry (Courtney) Cole of Barton, Karissa (Brian) Yost of Athens, Julie (Darren) Wilson of Lockwood; and of course, his little loves, his pride and joys, his grandchildren Bryson Yost, Karson Yost, Lydia Yost and Jeremy Cole. He will forever be known as and remembered as Papa Frank. He always had a tender spot in his heart for the grandkids no matter what messes they made.
Frank was employed by State Line Auto Auction for about seven years. Before that he had several jobs often dealing with computer repair. Even in his final days he was tinkering and fixing computers.
He just recently picked up the hobby of making sublimation tumblers. Frank loved to travel and see the world, whether it was by car or on a cruise ship. He didn’t care, he loved all of it. He often talked about buying an island in the Caribbean when he retired. Everyone who knew Frank, knew that they had a friend they could count on, no matter the circumstances.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 11 to 1 at Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 West Lockhart Street, Sayre, Pa. A funeral service to honor Frank’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 West Lockhart Street, Sayre, Pa. with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Frank’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com