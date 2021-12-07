Lyndall Louise White Shanks, 69, of 4216 Sunnyfield Drive, Athens, Pa. went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021 from the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Lyndall was born July 31, 1952, in Sayre, PA the daughter of Loomis J. White and Julia Thurston White.
She grew up in Ulster, PA and was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1970.
Lyndall worked in the Robert Packer Hospital Dietary Department from 1970 to 1972. On July 8, 1972, Lyndall married Roy M. Shanks at the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. The couple resided in Kittery, ME from 1972 until returning to Pennsylvania in 1975. While residing in Maine, Lyndall and Roy attended the Faith Baptist Church in Kittery. Lyndall possessed great love for her home and family.
She enjoyed decorating her home, baking, cooking, crafts, reading, and listening to the radio.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Roy M. Shanks, children, Ann Cummings (Brad) of Towanda, Jeff Shanks (Sebrina) of Towanda, John Shanks of Athens, Pa., 6 grandchildren, Rebecca, Kristen, and Carolyn Cummings, Brook and Mara DeLeRee, and Thomas Shanks, sisters, Rachel E. Volz (Ray) of Ontario, N.Y., Kathryn A. “Katie” White of Ontario, N.Y.
Lyndall was predeceased by her father, Loomis J. White on April 21, 2000, and her mother, Julia Thurston White on March 27, 2011.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, Cherry Street, Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Lyndall Louise White Shanks.