A beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Susan Baker-Conrad, 62, passed away on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022 after a seven year battle with cancer with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her father, Paul Baker; father and mother in-law Eugene and Darlene Conrad; brother Billy Baker;brother in-laws, Anthony Rucker, Mark Seeley and Tom Hooker; sister in-law Janetta Baker; nephew Joshua Conrad and niece Sheri Lane.
Sue is survived by her husband Walter Conrad Sr. of 38 years; mother Patricia Baker; children Michelle(Shawn) Fenton, Rene’e (Ralph) Warner, Walter Jr (Tiffany) Conrad; grandchildren, Miranda (Maesin) Tinnin, Anthony Peterson Jr., Kasidy (Colby) Peterson, Jared Peterson, Kaylee Peterson, Carter Fenton, Carson Fenton, Lilyanna Scott, Aidan Garcia, Ava Garcia, Lilliana Warner, Conor Conrad, and Hailey Conrad; great grandchildren, Malachi, Jaryn, Harper, Blake and Layla; her sisters and brother in-laws; brother Jake (Maggie) Baker; Sisters, Pat Seeley, Barb (Rick) Elwood, Bonita (Jim) Voorhees, Martha (Randy) Hooker, Debra (Joe) Conrad,; along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with her family and cooking huge holiday dinners. She enjoyed playing games on her computer and spoiling her dogs. She loved to talk and would make conversation with anyone she came across.
A funeral service will be held at Lowery- Urban Funeral and Cremation Service on Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service located at 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa 18840 and Lowery- Urban Funeral and Cremation Service located at 225 S. Main St. #2, Athens, Pa 18810 to help with funeral costs for Susan.