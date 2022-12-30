Doris M. Line, age 93, passed away Monday, Dec. 26 at Elderwood at Waverly.
She was born Sep. 3, 1929 to the late Francis and Irma (Beers) Line.
She is predeceased by her parents and sisters, June Line Clark and Phyllis Line Quinn.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon (Keith) Van Allen and nieces and nephews Patricia Clark (Kevin Monthie) of CT.; Nancy Clark of CA; Thomas (Bernadette) Clark of CA; Frank (Shona) Quinn of NYC; Douglas (Michelle) Van Allen of Sayre; Dan (Leslie) Van Allen of NC; Ann (Michael Westbrook) Van Allen of Pittsburgh; and Christopher Van Allen of Waverly.
Doris graduated from Waverly HS in 1947 and from Cortland State Teachers College in 1952. She taught Physical Education at Watkins Glen and Huntington, NY until retiring and returning to the Valley to spend time with family and friends. Doris was a member of the Blessed Trinity Parish, St. James. Doris was an avid golfer, inducted into the bowling hall of fame, and card/domino player. She loved Dixieland music, drum and bugle corps and doing crossword puzzles.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Friday Jan. 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish Saint James Church, Waverly, New York. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralHome.com to offer your condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.