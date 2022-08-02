Agnes G. Bedner, 97, of Sayre, Pa., died peacefully at home Thursday evening, July 28, 2022.
Born in Plymouth, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Agnes (Barton) Kelly and William J Kelly. She attended St. Vincent’s High School and graduated from Mercy Hospital, School of Nursing.
She was married to the late John A Bedner for 55 years and raised four daughters in Mountaintop, Pa., where she was an active member of St Jude’s Roman Catholic Church.
Agnes was deeply committed to her family and her faith. She especially enjoyed spending time with her 14 grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved spending time by the water. She enjoyed watching and telling stories about her cats, Groot, and Tiger.
Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her daughters Agnes Long (John Long) of Wapwallopen, Pa., Marla Slota (Peter Slota Jr) of Jonesborough, TN, and Marilee Beshada (predeceased, John Beshada) and Maureen Villanti (predeceased, Richard Villanti) of Sayre, Pa., 13 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA on Friday, August 5, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church at 9 am followed by Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Agnes G. Bedner. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.