Judith Elaine Whitmer, 85, of Sayre, PA passed gracefully into Jesus’ arms on September 4, 2022.
Born on June 10, 1937, she was the daughter of Ted and Doris (Hakes) Canfield of Athens, PA.
Judith was a 1955 graduate of Athens High School, where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. She obtained a degree in Nursing from the Robert Packer School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse and R.N. Supervisor for several years. She was an exceptional nurse who treated her patients with the utmost respect.
A simple obituary cannot adequately describe the person Judy was. She was strong and incredibly kind, and she loved her children, her dogs, cats, and horses, and adored her grandchildren. She loved riding motorcycles and smoking Swisher Sweets while she did her taxes. She was both a ballet dancer and a dance instructor in her youth, along with being an artist, a photographer, and a runner. Judith deeply admired the works of Vincent Van Gogh. She was a warrior and had a free spirit. She loved to swim and spend time on Round Top. She was a loyal New York Mets fan. Most of all, through her actions, she showed us how to be compassionate.
Judith was a daughter, a mother, a wife, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a friend. Her legacy will be one of love, faith, moxie, and humor, intermingled with uncommon strength in times of darkness and hardship. She will live on in all of us.
She is survived by her five children: Robert (Jamie) Whitmer, Ted (Maryann) Whitmer, Mary Ellen (Fred) Thompson, Jane (Richard) Talbot, and Jamie Sue Whitmer; grandchildren: Grace Thompson, Julia Thompson, Christopher Whitmer, Nick Whitmer, Bryan Whitmer and Curtis Whitmer; and great- grandchildren: Colton, Alex, Delaney, Mallory, Camdyn, May, and Sam.
Judith was preceded in death by her former husband, James S. Whitmer, and her parents.
In her memory, the family requests that you practice one act of kindness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. in Sayre, PA, with Pastor Paula Kraus and Pastor Fred Thompson officiating.
Judith’s family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.