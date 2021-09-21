Lucile Eleanor Oliver Henry 106
This world is not conclusion, a sequel stands beyond, invisible as music, but positive as sound.” Emily Dickinson
On Monday Sept. 20, 2021, our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend Lucile passed from this world and onto the next where she is now reunited with so many of her family and friends who were waiting to greet her and welcome her into eternal life.
Lucile was born on August 20,1915 in Binghamton, New York, the only daughter of the late Theodore Wilson Oliver and Katie Mae (Lewis) Oliver. Throughout her childhood and early life in Binghamton, Lucile enjoyed frequent family trips to their cottage on the Susquehanna River, attending many a service and activity at the Park Avenue Baptist Church where she was placed on their “Cradle Roll” at birth and spending time with her best friend and next-door neighbor Marian Stevens.
She excelled at school and graduated from Binghamton Central High School with her Regents diploma in 1934. Upon graduation, Lucile attended Oneonta Teacher’s College in Oneonta, New York, pursuing a teaching degree. While at Oneonta, Lucile taught music, pledged and became a sorority member of Delta Sigma Phi and P. Mu, as well as joining the Library Club and Tennis Club. On one of the trips to the cottage, Lucile was told that a family friend would be visiting from Sayre, Pennsylvania which she was not happy about at all. This family friend’s name was Howard “Hank” Henry and by the end of the visit, they had fallen completely in love with each other.
Throughout their courtship, they took turns riding their bicycles to visit each other from Sayre to Binghamton and Binghamton to Sayre and were affectionately called the “wild partridges” by Lucile’s mother Katie. Howard and Lucile were married December 10, 1936, at the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Binghamton and made their home in Sayre immediately following. The early years of their marriage were spent in the midst of our County’s Great Depression and one of the stories Lucile shared often with family was about the night that Hank came home from a long day of working on the Lehigh Railroad (picking up scrap metal) and all the two had to eat for dinner was one piece of cheese.
In 1938, Howard and Lucile were blessed with the birth of their son, David Theodore Henry. Then, in 1945, with David just seven years old, Howard was sent to boot camp and from there was stationed in Manila, Philippines for eighteen months. While at home, Lucile continued to work as a homemaker and listened to Gabriel Heatter on the radio each evening along with her family to hear news from abroad. Lucile often said that the happiest day of her life was the evening it was announced on the radio that the Naval ship, the Sea Cat, which was bringing Hank home, had safely crossed the (heavily mined) Pacific Ocean and docked in San Francisco, California.
In 1951, Hank and Lucile were blessed by the birth of their daughter, Martha Anne Henry. By this time, Howard had gone into the insurance and real estate business and eventually founded Henry Insurance and Real Estate in Sayre. After many years as members of the Sayre Methodist Church, Howard and Lucile began attending services at the Church of the Redeemer (Episcopal) in Sayre and found their new church home, becoming Episcopalians as well as good friends with the Reverend Albert F. Greene and his wife Alice. During this time in Lucile’s life, she also met and became best friends with the late June Garrity who always called her “Lucy” along with longtime friend and helper, Carrie Ellis. Lucile was also neighbor and good friend of the late Mary Jane Kisner with whom she ran “The Country Store” each year at Redeemer’s Fall Fair. Lucile also spent time volunteering at Tioga Nursing Home, taking books to residents and taught Sunday School at Redeemer.
In mid-life, Howard began working at the Sayre Savings and Loan as Executive Vice-President, eventually becoming President, which took he and Lucile on many trips throughout the United States including Phoenix, Arizona and many other Western States. Personal travel was a joy to them both and many trips were enjoyed to Vermont, New York City to see musicals, including Lucile’s favorite musical, “My Fair Lady” and many train trips including one to California aboard the Super Chief. Trips were also made to Europe together aboard the ships the Statendam and the Rotterdam, to both England and France. Other favorite places to visit included the Homestead in Virginia, the Greenbriar in West Virginia, many golfing outings where Lucile would read in the car while Hank golfed and one Western trip that included time in Oklahoma during a tornado. Lucile and Howard also enjoyed being members of the Shepherd Hills Country Club and made many friendships through there as well.
In 1981, Howard and Lucile became grandparents to their first and only grandchild, granddaughter Daye and were henceforth affectionately called Bampa and Nana.
In 1998, at the age of 82 and after 62 years of marriage, Howard passed away. Shortly after his passing, Lucile courageously boarded a charter bus, knowing nobody else aboard, and traveled to her favorite state in the country, Vermont. On this trip she made new friends and shared many laughs and made many happy memories. In 2004, Lucile became a Great-Grandmother to Katie Gabrielle Moreno, who was the joy of her life. Nana shared with Katie her famous fictitious Penelope Anne stories, love of rocks along with many songs, books, and quality time. In her later life, Lucile attended church services at Grace Episcopal Church in Waverly and the Church of the Redeemer. She was devoted to her faith throughout her life, proud of her Baptist upbringing and loved Unity Church and their publication, Daily Word.
Other consistent loves included Christmas time, cloudy days, reading (especially The Country of the Pointed Firs by Sarah Orne Jewett), poetry including works by Emily Dickinson and Robert Frost, writing thank you notes, shopping, holding your hand when she spoke to you, her “Cat Calendars”, Moretti’s and Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, Red Cat wine, martinis with olives, the song “Seventy-Six Trombones” from “The Music Man” and watching CNN to be kept “up to date”. Lucile had many wonderful people who cared for her including Dr. Stedge, many past and present at the Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Hospice, and most recently, the amazing and loving staff, who Lucile said were like family, at Sayre Health Care Center. As Lucile’s family, we would like to thank all of those who visited, called, Christmas caroled, sent cards and well wishes to Lucile and supported us throughout the final years of her life. She will live on in our hearts forever. When you hear a band play “Seventy-Six Trombones”, think of Lucile and smile.
Lucile was predeceased by her mother and father, Theodore and Katie Oliver, her husband Howard “Hank” Henry, son-in-law William S. Pierce, daughter- in-law Mary Sheila Mullen Henry along with so many of her and Howard’s lifelong friends. Lucile is survived by her son David (Linda) Henry, daughter Martha Anne Pierce, granddaughter Daye (Loyd) Moreno and great-granddaughter Katie Gabrielle Moreno.
In honor of her love of animals (especially cats) and all the animal companions Lucile had throughout her life, who we believe were also waiting to greet her in heaven, please send memorial donations to Bradford County Humane Society Route 220 P.O. Box 179 Ulster, PA. As Lucile was also an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a memorial donation to them in her name would be welcomed. Their address is 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
As per Lucile’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Lucile will be laid to rest at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pennsylvania. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
“I’ll find you in the morning sun, and when the night is new, I’ll be looking at the moon, but I’ll be seeing you”.
