Melissa Ann (Diedrich) Kanaley, 44, of LeRoy, New York passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 18, 2022 due to head trauma with her family by her side.
Melissa was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania on Good Friday, April 13, 1978.
Melissa graduated from the Waverly High School in June of 1996. She got her bachelor’s degree from Keuka College in 2001.
Melissa is survived by her mother, Kathleen Diedrich of Waverly, N.Y.; sister, Patricia Clark (Matt Clark) of San Diego, Calif.; uncle, Jack Jones of San Jose, Calif.; husband of 14 years, Brian Kanaley of LeRoy, N.Y.; son, Logan Kanaley; daughter, Kendall Kanaley of LeRoy; cousins in Alaska, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania and many friends.
Melissa was predeceased by her grandmother, Julia Furman; father, Allan Diedrich; uncle, Gary Furman (Andrea); uncle, Dale Furman; and her daughter, Olivia Jaynes Kanaley.
Melissa and Brian are the owners of Woody’s Deli in LeRoy, New York.
Melissa loved talking about her children, Logan and Kendall and could easily talk on the phone or in person for at least an hour. Melissa enjoyed always starting conversations on the phone with this my daily annoying phone call. She enjoyed going to Kendall and Logan’s sporting events (soccer, little league, basketball) and cheering for all the kids.
There will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Donate Life in Melissa’s name. The family is being assisted by the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 8700 Lake Road, LeRoy, New York.