On Monday, June 20, 2022, the Lord called Robert Ernest Bell home to join the family circle. Robert died at home on the Dailey Century Farm. Born in Waverly, N.Y. at the Tioga General Hospital on Sept. 6, 1943, he was the third child of W. Grant and Florence Dailey Bell. Survived by wife, Bonnie, daughter, Tammy Sue Schoonover and husband Nicholas of Sellersville, PA, grandchildren, Ethan Schoonover of Barton, NY, and Shelby Schoonover of Sellersville, PA plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. His first wife of 17 years, Beverly Edith Rogers Bell, predeceased Bob in 1979. Also, Bob was predeceased by his father in 1961, his mother in 1988, his sister, Emily Bell Lowin in 2014, and his brother, Ronald “Bud” Bell in 2019.
Bob lived his entire life on the Dailey Century Farm in Barton, NY. Bob was the 4th generation of his family to be able to make a living as an outspoken independent dairy farmer (45 years) selling raw canned milk at the creamery in Smithboro, Nichols and Waverly before he went bulk. Family history was very important to Bob – he loved telling all the accomplishments of his ancestors as anyone toured his home. Bob enjoyed traveling to California with his wife. Bob’s favorite saying was, “It’s fun getting old, because nothing works!”
Bob was a lifetime member of the Barton United Methodist Church, the Community Club of Barton, and a proud member of the Political Conservative Party who lived in the liberal state of New York.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Barton United Methodist Church, 511 Old Barton Rd., Barton, NY 13734 on Friday July 1, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with lifetime friend and pastor, Rev. Alan Bill officiating. A Committal service will follow at the Dailey family plot in the Barton Cemetery with excavation by brother-in-law, Terry Rogers of Nichols, NY. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.