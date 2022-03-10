Donna M. Peterson, 83, of Williamsport and previously of Waverly, N.Y., passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home.
Born Jan. 5, 1939, in Sayre, she was the daughter of the late Layton Benjamin and the former Elizabeth Eldred. She was the wife of the late Richard Peterson of Waverly, N.Y., with whom she shared more than 30 years of marriage.
Donna attended school in the Sayre Area School District in Sayre and later earned her GED in 1969. For several years, while her children were young, she worked from home by providing laundry, tailoring and childcare services to others. When her children were older, she worked as a restaurant server for many years, including at Newberry’s diner in Sayre, and K-Mart’s diner in Loyalsock.
Donna was a past member of various Moose Lodges. In her free time, she enjoyed road trips across the country with her husband, including to Las Vegas. She enjoyed the thrill of card games, bingo and casinos. For many years, she also enjoyed a Memorial Day weekend celebration with her family, which often included spending special time together around a fire.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three children, Randy and Steven Carnrike, and Diane (Carnrike) King; and 13 siblings.
She is survived by four children, Harry Carnrike, Debbie (Carl) Wheeler, Penny Williams and Jeffery (Kelly) Carnrike; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ann and Dick.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
