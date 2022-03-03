Christopher Paul Gordon Henson was born on Superbowl Sunday, Jan. 25, 1987, becoming a NY Giants fan for life.
Being an only child, Chris would often refer to his cousins as his brothers or sisters, which brought everyone much joy. He did a lot of traveling and sightseeing growing up with family: Daytona 500, Disney, Kennedy Space Center, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, etc.
Chris was blessed with many talents, sports, and athleticism being one of the areas he excelled in with little effort.
Starting with little league baseball, peewee football, and middle school basketball, he then found his sport: soccer. He played Valley, High School, and college recreation soccer. Another area that he excelled in was track and field for Waverly High School, where he was competitive in short speed races, relay races, hurdles, and pole vaulting, which is where he held the record for a few years.
Another natural talent was in academics. He had the gift of excelling with little effort. He graduated from Waverly High School in the top percentage of his 2005 graduating class with a Regents Diploma, all while taking AP classes along the way. Christopher was accepted to multiple colleges, choosing to attend the University of Buffalo over Rochester Institute of Technology. It was at UB where he pledged and joined the Sigma Pi fraternity. It was also during this time where he was introduced to drugs and was the start of his substance abuse disorder. Active addiction hijacked his brain’s frontal lobe and kept him hostage for many years. This was a dark period in Christopher’s life and his freedom was lost for many years as a result of his addiction. Hope was never lost regardless of the hardships and obstacles.
Christopher started a life of recovery and never looked back. He worked at Big Foote’s in Waverly, NY as a screen printer and whatever else was needed. He never shied away from hard work and was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever it was needed. He spent endless hours landscaping at his mother’s properties, creating something drastically different than what he started with. Once the village did away with recycling, Christopher started his own business as a garbage and recycling service, lawn care, selling wood, and multiple other jobs as requested. He was a frequent visitor to Sutty’s as he recycled a lot of metal from his salvage endeavors. He could be spotted working into the night.
Christopher eventually married and was the proud loving father of his two precious and beautiful children, Jayce Christopher Gordon Henson and Zoey Grace Mae Henson, who were the loves of his life and provided joy beyond words.
Christopher is also survived by his mother who never gave up on him and whom loved him unconditionally Lisa (Hakes-Henson) Heath, his step-father Jeffrey Heath, maternal grandparents Merle and June Hakes, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Christopher was predeceased by his father Paul Henson, infant brother Paul Henson, Jr., infant sister Jenelle June Henson, paternal grandparents Delbert and Leona Henson, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Christopher had a smile and sense of humor that could light up a room. His bear hugs will be missed. He believed in himself and his resolve to have a better life and future. Never stop believing in yourself.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. A time to share memories will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the service or are too nervous to speak publicly, please share your memories to loweryurbanfh@gmail.com to have them read on your behalf at the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Christopher’s memory to Trinity of Bradford County, 100 Henry Street, South Waverly, PA 18840 or to A New Hope Center, 20 Church Street, Owego, NY 13827.