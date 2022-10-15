Eleanor Walker Grant of Masaryktown, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 25, 2022. She had the title of Miss Waverly 1942, her hometown.
Eleanor was an impactful and kindhearted kindergarten teacher in the Waverly Central School District for many years. “Most of what I really need to know about how to live and what to do and how to be I learned in kindergarten.” (Robert Fulghum 1986) Her students learned to read, write, be fair and share, solve problems, smile and have fun!
Family had a special place in her heart. The love shared, times together, memories, ups and downs, and the laughs provided countless blessings.
She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, David, daughter, Nancy Ballinger, son-in-laws Roger Ballinger and Frank Saunders.
Eleanor is survived by daughters, Margaret Saunders of Masaryktown, Florida, Rosemary Plank (Douglas) of Waverly, New York; sister-in-law Harriet Comstock of Fulton, New York; grandchildren, Sara Plank, Lauren Hughes Vonathan), Troy Saunders (Angela); great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Dakota, Dalton, Jesse, Connor and many adored nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services were held Oct. 7, 2022, in Brooksville, Florida at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home. Interment followed at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Eleanor’s name.