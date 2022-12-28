Shirley Ann (Parker) Creedon, 91, formerly of Sayre and Waverly, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022, at Pacifica Spring Valley Senior Living in Las Vegas, NV.
She was born on July 29, 1931 in Sebring (Liberty), Pa., the daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Loundenslager) Parker of Athens. She had resided in Las Vegas, NV since November of 1991.
Shirley went to school in Clarks Summit, PA, before moving to Sayre where she graduated in 1949. She worked at the New York Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, and she was a Library Aide at Lincoln Street Elementary School in Waverly for several years, where she enjoyed reading to the children.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband John in 2006, her two half-brothers and their wives Arnold (Barbara) and Leonard (Dorothy) Parker, and her sister and brother-in-law (Bill) Pettit. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Shelly and Michael Kachura of FL and Sheryl and Gregory Waters of TN; her sister and brother-in-law Wilma and Robert Miller of CA; and her brother-in-law, Jerome Creedon of MD. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Lynn Kachura, Jill and Thomas Meyers, and Gail Kachura, and four Great-Grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley enjoyed playing tennis and bowling in her younger years in both New York and Nevada. She was also active in several clubs Del Webb Summerlin had to offer including the Summerlin Quilt Club, Travel Club, and Ladies Club. She made many beautiful, hand-quilted wall hangings and quilts for her loved ones to enjoy for years to come. In her earlier years, she also was an avid NASCAR fan. She and John could be found every weekend at the local racetracks, as well as following the Modified circuit throughout the Northeast region.
Following Shirley’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Her cremation is entrusted to the Neptune Society in Las Vegas.
Memorial donations may be made to the Waverly Historical Society, 435 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892, or to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Boylestown, PA 18901.