Deborah A. Mattison

Deborah “Debbie” A. Mattison, 62, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a short battle with COVID.
She was predeceased by her father, Jacob Burkhart.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Don “Bips” Mattison of Waverly; her mother, Beatrice Burkhart; her daughters, Christine (Jeffrey) Bostwick of Waverly and Lisa (Neal) McEwen of Waverly; brother, Jacob “JJ” (Suzanne Chandler) Burkhart of Waverly; sister, Michele (Tim) Klym of Apalachin; her grandchildren, Austyn (Justine), Tyler, Jarin, Ryan, Jacob, Nathan, Korina, Lucas and Mattison; special friends, Jeannie Hoagland, and Denise Simonovich; along with her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Debbie was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and graduated from Waverly High School in the class of 1977. She went on to work at Tioga State Bank in Waverly and retired after 34 years. She enjoyed a good drink and having a good time with her family and friends. She enjoyed all kinds of sports and loved to entertain her family and friends. Her greatest love was her spending time with her grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date when it is safe.