Peggy Louise (Bergman) Beavers of Barton, New York peacefully departed this world for Heaven March 26th 2023 surrounded by family at her home.
Peggy was born February 4th 1946 in Sayre Pennsylvania to Robert and Martha (Blakeman) Bergman. A graduate of Stanford High School in Connecticut she spent many years volunteering her time at the Athens Fire House and other local charities. She welcomed everyone with open arms for cook outs or to talk for hours. Christmas in July is always a time we look forward to, family and friends come from near and far to decorate and celebrate together.
Peggy is survived by her brothers, Butch of Oklahoma, Martin of North Carolina; sister, Donna of Connecticut; daughters, Denise of Vermont, Debra of New York, Dolores of Connecticut, Michelle of New York; sons, Steven of New York, Micheal Jr. Of New York; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren who will miss her very much. Predeceased by brother, Joseph of Pennsylvania and husband, Michael Sr. Of New York.
A celebration of life will be held in July to honor her. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Peggy’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com