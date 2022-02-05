Roberta “Birdy” M. Shipman passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, at home with her son, David, and beloved grandson, Caleb by her side.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1932, to the late Arthur and Helen Rinebold.
Birdy shared her home with her beloved dog “Buddy” and grandson Caleb. Her life was devoted to family, friends, and her pets. Her interests included bingo, search-a-word, and game shows. She was always a sucker for a Hallmark movie. Birdy was a devoted farm wife and dedicated her time and love to farm and family.
Birdy is survived by her loving family, children, David (Joan) and Dayton Shipman and Kim (Sean) Behrman; grandchildren, Rodney, Morgan, Kaitlin, Madison, and Caleb Shipman and Eric Behrman; sister, JoEllen Robinson-Kleinfeld; special friends, Heather Piper Stanton and Grace Manwaring.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Shipman; sisters, Phyllis Rinebold, Naomi Rinebold and Betty Tillotson; brothers, James Rinebold and Arthur Rinebold; and sister-in-law, Lillian Rinebold.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Barton Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Birdy’s name to the North Barton Grange PO Box 679 Waverly NY 14892. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Birdy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.