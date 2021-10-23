Donna Corazza

Our hearts are heavy as we announce that the world lost a beautiful soul and a loving Mother and Grandmother way too soon. Our Mom, Donna Marie Corazza, age 58, of Cortland, N.Y. and formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday October 20th at SUNY Upstate Medical ICU with her children by her side, after an extended hospitalization in a fight against COVID-19.
Mom was born Donna Marie Denice, on September 29th 1963, the daughter of the late Dominick Denice and Martha Marr of Staten Island, N.Y. There, she attended Curtis High School. After relocating to Waverly N.Y. in 1995 and then to Cortland N.Y. in 2009, she went on to work for companies including Elderwood at Waverly, JM Murray of Cortland, and most recently Unity House of Ithaca where she was a dedicated full time employee at the time of her passing. She formed close friendships with her coworkers and she expressed loving admirations of them often.
Mom is survived by her children, her “crazies” as she affectionately called us, Nicole Corazza of Waverly, Kristen (Todd) VanDyke of Waverly, Tayler (Nick) Lavore of Berkshire and Matthew Peck of Cortland; and by her grandchildren, Alexis, Brance, Chase, Teegan, and baby Lavore whom her entire world revolved around.
Mom enjoyed and appreciated the simple pleasures in life; a long drive to nowhere, a table full of good food, music and dancing, movies, the holidays, the sound of her grandchildren’s laughter, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich at midnight to fix all of life’s problems. An avid animal lover, she would cry as she came across listings of local animals needing adoption and would often send videos to her grandchildren of her feeding chipmunks in her backyard. Mom loved to cook and entertain, always eager to have Sunday Dinners ‘just because’ and always made sure to include during the planning “I’ll bring everything and do all of the cooking!” That’s who she was. She gave everything that she had and she never asked for anything in return. Her heart was big and her love was endless.
Mom leaves us with so many simple yet important lessons that she dedicated her entire life to teaching us. She was our biggest cheerleader and she always knew the right things to say when we needed it most. Some of her biggest lessons that we take with us? Everything happens for a reason, even if it doesn’t make sense right now. Forgive those that you have been meaning to forgive. Tell the ones you love just how much they mean to you every chance that you get. Kindness always wins. Family always comes first.
After her passing, we read something that she once wrote, a piece of advice passed down from her Dad. “Life is better understood looking backwards but must be lived moving forward.” So forward we go with the greatest love of all time, our mother’s love. Her legacy will live on. We will remember her and we will miss her every single moment of every single day for the rest of our lives.
A time of calling to share your memories of Donna will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 11 to 1 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. She will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Donna’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com