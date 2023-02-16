Bonnie Lee Bean, 69, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 13, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1953, in Sayre to the late Richard and Ruth Bean of Athens, PA.
Bonnie attended Athens Area Schools and graduated from Bloomsburg University with a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach in the Athens Area School District until her retirement in 2008. For 31 of those years, she taught the 5th grade, In addition to being a loving, devoted teacher, Bonnie enjoyed traveling, crafts (especially paper crafts) and spending time with her sisters.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie is predeceased by her paternal grandparents George and Grace Bean, maternal grandparents Wilbur and Hazel Barber, and several aunts and uncles.
Bonnie is survived by her sisters Barbara Bean of Athens and Brenda Yeakel of Sayre, and several cousins.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be held privately in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in Bonnie’s memory may direct them to: Lynch-Bustin, Re: 5th Grade Activities Fund, 50 Wildcat Way, Athens, PA 18810.