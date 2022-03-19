Barbara “Buzzy” (Bizilia) Vallone passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Romanio Vallone. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Barbette) Bizilia; nephew, Matthew Bizilia & many dear friends.
Barbara is a graduate of Binghamton City Hospital and the University of Rochester Schools for Nursing. She devoted herself for over 50 years to her passion for nursing. She was very respected for her professionalism, expertise, and caring by physicians, administrative staff and nursing peers. Most importantly to Barbara, she was appreciated for the total dedication, care and support she provided to every patient she was privileged to serve.
A tangible expression of her appreciation for her rewarding career as a nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital and in recognition of the importance of a nursing education, she established the Barbara & Romanio Vallone Endowed Scholarships for bachelor’s degree students and master’s degree students at the University of Rochester School of Nursing.
Barbara & Romanio traveled extensively visiting many countries bordering the Mediterranean and throughout Northern Europe. For more information about Barbara visit www.bartolomeo.com.
Barbara’s family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 22, 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home, 1411 Vintage Lane (Between 390 & Long Pond Rd.). Her funeral Service will begin at noon, followed by her burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Hope Hall School, 1612 Buffalo Rd., Rochester, NY 14624.