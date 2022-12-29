Patricia (Pat) Douglas-Ring, 88, passed away following declining health, Nov. 27, 2022, at Banner Desert hospital in Gilbert, AZ.
She was born January 6, 1934 in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Monte and Julia (Herrick) Newman.
Pat graduated from Sayre High School with the class of 1951. She was a talented singer, having attended county, district and state chorus. Pat was a member of the Glee Club and participated in the school’s junior and senior plays.
Pat married Frederick Douglas in 1954. Together they raised seven children. In later years, she married Myron (Mike) Ring.
Pat worked for New York Telephone, leaving to raise her family. She returned to work at Bell Atlantic Telephone. She retired as a NYC directory assistance operator after many years of service.
Pat enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sporting events, gambling at casinos, and traveling around the world in her later life. She was a member of the choir at the Church of the Redeemer for several years.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husbands, Frederick Douglas and Myron RIng, and a brother, Robert Newman.
Pat is survived by her seven children; David (Sung Ja) of Sanford, NC, WIlliam (Christi) of Sayre, PA, Mark (Tricia) of Sayre, PA, Steve (Karen), currently abroad, Cathy (Dale) Patton of Athens, PA, Gary (Betsy) of Pensacola, FL, and Glenn (Michelle) of Arrowbear Lake, CA. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, two brothers; James (Lucille) of Rochester, NY, and Daniel (Jeanie) of Pittsburgh, PA, one sister, Susan (Mike) Vail of Sayre, Pa., and one sister-in-law, Mona Newman of Fairfax, VA. Pat is also survived by a sole aunt, Josephine Egger, 103 years old, of Hornell, NY, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services are being planned by the family for April 1, 2023.