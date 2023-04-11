Cathy — Jill Robinson, age 70 of DuBois, Pa. died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on October 27, 1952 in Sayre, Pa. a daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Shirley Jean (Miller) Ennis.
On July 31, 1971 she married Daniel Louis Robinson. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2007.
Mrs. Robinson was a homemaker and a member of Bethany Evangelical Covenant Church, DuBois. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid quilter and embroider and enjoyed crafting.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her children; Josephine (Candy Marie) DeCarlo and her husband Scott of DuBois, Pa. and Eric Jay Robinson and his wife Betty of Goldsboro, NC.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Isaiah (Kayla) Robinson, Grace Robinson, Fawn Marie Guignet, Raven Ann (Zack) Curl, Hannah DeCarlo and Sarah DeCarlo. Two great grandchildren, Kennedy Curl and Noah Robison.
She is survived by brothers, Joe (Diane) Ennis of Sayre, Pa. and Timothy Ennis of San Diego, CA and sister, Lori-Beth Porter, Elmira, NY.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Michael Robinson; granddaughter, MacKenzie DeCarlo; siblings Michael, Anthony, Ronnie Ennis and Charma-Jean Ennis.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. from Bethany Evangelical Covenant Church, 26 East Long Ave, DuBois, Pa.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa. where a graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. A dinner will follow for family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin St. Suite 206, State College, PA 16803.