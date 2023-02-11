Jon D. Liechty, 73, of Sayre, Pa. passed to his eternal home on Feb. 10, 2023 after a 14-month courageous battle with brain cancer.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Nov. 7, 1949, and was the son of Clifford and Irene Betty (Rupp) Liechty. Jon grew up in Grabill, Indiana where he met and later married his high-school sweetheart Carol (Schwartz), who survives him. They were married for 52 years.
Jon attended Tri-State University where he played basketball and received a degree in Business Management. He acted as Assistant Athletic Director at Tri-State for several years and was a Reserve member of the Angola Sheriff’s Department. Jon and his family moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 1985 when he accepted a position as Vice President of Sales for Dura-Bilt Products where he continued to work for the remainder of his career. Jon loved his work and the many relationships that he built at Dura-Bilt over 40 years.
Jon had a love of sports and could often be found watching a game, or cheering on his kids and grandkids at various sporting events. In addition to sports, Jon loved fishing and cherished his yearly fishing trips to Ontario, Canada with his lifelong friends. Jon was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church where he served on several leadership committees, volunteered for the food pantry, and was a choir member. Jon’s lifelong passion for music led him to join the Valley Chorus where he served on the leadership committee and made many great friendships.
Jon will be remembered for his many “gifts”; his hard work ethic, attention to detail, acceptance of others, generosity, and sense of humor. But above all, he will be remembered for his love of family.
He is predeceased by his parents and infant brother Jay Liechty.
Jon is survived by his wife Carol, their two children Brady (Mandy) Liechty and Michelle (CJ) Hoffman, seven grandchildren Sydney, Leah, Grant, Harper, and Hadley Liechty, and Jakob and Jared Hoffman, his siblings Jim (Angela) Liechty of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jerry (Susan) Liechty of Delaware, Ohio, Joy (Richard) Yoder of Goshen, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens and Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main Street, Athens, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens, PA 18810 or the Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 145, Athens, PA 18810.
Those wishing may leave online condolences at www.loweryfuneralhome.com