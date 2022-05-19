Wendell “Tom” Weber, 59, of Ridgebury Twp., passed away at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on December 15, 1962, in Moosic, Pa., the son of Carroll and Betty (Wolf) Boyd.
Tom enjoyed working for the Athens Area School District as Head Custodian. He was an avid sports fan and was a faithful fan of the Miami Dolphins. He loved the outdoors, taking road trips and traveling.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Theresa “Terri” (Kennedy) Weber, children, Riley (Sarah) Smithson of Vero Beach, Fla., and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Weber of Ridgebury Twp., Pa., parents Carroll and Betty Boyd, siblings Susan (Tony) Consalo of Vero Beach, Fla. and Jeffrey Weber of Dahlonega, Ga., mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tommy and Beverly Rocco, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Patrick Kelly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wendell’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.