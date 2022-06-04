Bonnie Jeanne Glover passed away after an extended illness on Oct. 18, 2021.
Bonnie was born April 28, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, she grew up and spent her school years in Athens, Pennsylvania where she lived with her grandmother, Hazel Weller. She graduated from Athens High School in the Class of 1965. She loved Elvis, the Beatles, Barbie dolls and spending time with her schoolmates.
After graduation from Athens High she moved to Miami, Florida and had a long career with the Miami-Dade tax collectors office until her retirement.
Most recently she lived at the Palace Suites in Kendall, Miami, Florida and enjoyed spending time with family and friends there and enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends through Facebook and Words with Friends.
She is predeceased by her loving long time companion Stephen Gerard, her mother Lois Jones (nee Weller), who was married to William Henry (Rex) Jones of Midlothian VA. She spent a lot of time visiting them and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her Uncle Harold (Ike) Weller in Miami, Aunt Patricia Gurney in Waverly NY, and several cousins.
Our Bon Bon was sweet and funny and will be missed by all her friends and family.
Her Weller family cousins; Ward, Ann and Mack will be hosting an informal Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant and welcome family and friends that would like to join us in celebrating the life of Bonnie Glover.