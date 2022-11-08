Eric Douglas, 62, of Candor, NY passed away on Nov. 3 at Robert Packer Hospital after a short illness.
He was predeceased by his father Robert Douglas. Survived by his children Dustin Douglas, Jordan (Kay) Douglas, Logan (Natasha) Douglas, Morgan (Becca) Douglas, Kathryn (Marc) Douglas. He is also survived by his Mother Janey, brother Joel (Terry), and sister Melody. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Former wife Jodi, the mother of their children and Brother-in-law Gary Chapin.
Eric was born in 1960 at Tioga General Hospital, Waverly, NY. He graduated from SRU High School, and attended college at Lincoln Tech. Eric started working at Lockheed Martin at
19 years of age. Eric spent 40 years working at their Owego plant until his retirement in 2019.
Eric was very family oriented, always doing things with his parents and children. Eric often remarked that his Dad was his best friend. He took his kids on their first-time out hunting. He also shared his love of old tractors with his kids and brought them into tractor pulling. Eric and his children were a part of the Twin Tiers Antique Tractor Club for many years. Eric was also the
President of the tractor club, and helped organize their big show in June and helped with the weigh-ins. He and the kids enjoyed this past time, into their adulthood. He would also take the grandkids out on a tractor ride or a ride in his former military deuce and a half. He was also an animal lover.
He is remembered by Jordan for all of the hunting at Uncle Joel’s cabin, Logan for being with his Dad hunting and when getting his first doe, buck and turkey. Morgan for quality time that we all spent with Dad around the house with the dozer, and the trips that we took as a family. Kathryn for all of the family time and vacations that he set up so that we could all spend time together.
He is the main reason why we all have a strong family bond to this day.
The family will have calling hours on Nov. 10. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home 279 Main St, Wellsburg, NY. Burial will be at the discretion of the family. Thank you to the staff on the ICU at Robert Packer Hospital for everything.