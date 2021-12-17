Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Elizabeth Mae Babcock (Okeechobee, Florida), who passed away unexpectedly at age 36, on Dec. 10, 2021.
Elizabeth was born at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., on July 5, 1985, to Ralph Babcock and Rose Raupers Beale.
She had a big personality, and an infectious smile. She lit up any room she was in. The most important thing to her in life were her three beautiful daughters Alexis, Evelyn, and Desiree. She enjoyed spending time with friends, cooking and coloring.
She is predeceased by grandfathers, Guy Moe and Gary Raupers, grandmother Cindy Shay, and brother Timothy Firestine.
She is survived by daughters Alexis and Evelyn Chiribao of Foley, Ala., and Desiree Ross, of North Augusta, S.C., father Ralph Babcock and stepmother Terri Burnett of Chemung, N.Y., mother Rose Raupers Beale of Okeechobee, Fla., grandmothers Judith Moe of Athens, Pa., and Wendi Raupers of Ulster, Pa., sisters Taisha Babcock of Waverly, N.Y., Samantha Babcock of Carthage, N.Y., and Tonia Robbins Saylor of Elmira, N.Y., brother Joshua Firestine of Athens, Pa., aunt Jody Jilson of Mooresville, N.C., nephews, Brody and Gage DeLosa, and Owen Maynard, along with several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held and is to be determined.