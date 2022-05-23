Kathryn “Kay” Shay, 79, of Sayre, PA, passed away, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.
She was born on October 19, 1942, in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of the late Edwin and Cena (VanDonsel) Lloyd.
Kay was dedicated to her family, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Kay enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was one who would do anything for anyone. She had a lot of friends and knew a lot of people. Kay always had a smile on her face. She loved her best friend Sammy, her dog. She looked forward to being reunited with her second-best friend Rosie, her cat. Kay was very proud to be a graduate of nursing school graduating in 1964. She worked as a nurse for 35 years. Kay worked at Robert Packer Hospital as a practicing RN in the emergency room and as a floor nurse. For her final 10 years as a nurse, she worked for the VA Clinic where she retired. She was proud to be an inspiration to her granddaughters in nursing. Watching remotely, right before she passed, she got to see 2 of her granddaughters being pinned.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, and her best friend Barb Parshall.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Jim Shay, children Chris (Patricia) Shay of South Waverly, Tricia (Tracy) Schamel of Sayre, Kelly (Rick) Wood of Athens, grandchildren Jessica, James, Nicole, Christopher, Hope, Emily, Sarah, Stephanie, Ryan, Austin, Olivia, and Daniel, 10 great grandchildren, sister Marilyn Falsetti of San Diego, CA, nephew Scott McIntosh of Buffalo, NY, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Cortland area.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 3pm-4pm at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave, Sayre, PA 18840. Funeral Services will follow at the church at 4pm with the Pastor Trula Hollywood officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd, Waverly, NY 14892, (607) 565-2859