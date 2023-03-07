Sean Joseph Fravel, 56, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home.
He was born March 11, 1966 in Waverly to Joseph and Sandra Fravel.
He was a 1984 graduate of Waverly High School. He then entered the U.S. Army until 1987. He was also employed at IBM, Sikorsky and State Line Auto Auction.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Sandra Comfort Fravel; his uncle, Robert Comfort; aunt Teresa Fravel; and his niece, Kiersta Marie Fassett.
Sean is survived by his sister, Deanna (Robert) Fassett of Waverly; brothers, Patrick (Ellen) of Ohio, Daniel (Mandy) Fravel of Waverly and Joel (Andrea) of Virginia; daughter, Erin Jerger; nieces and nephews, Brionna Fassett and Colton Fassett, Jori Pruss, Carlie Back, Cooper Fravel, Payton, Jase and Jolie Fravel, Lillie and Kate Fravel; his aunt, Gayle Comfort; aunts and uncle, Valerie and Parvin Mensch; he also had many others he considered family.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to the casino and spending time with family. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it.
Love you Brother, may you rest in peace.
A family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being served by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sean’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com