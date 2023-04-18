Glenn C. McCoy, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, Pa.
Glenn was born on March 12, 1938 in Binghamton, a son of the late Glenn R. and Helaine I. (Matott) McCoy. Glenn was known for his wisdom, intelligence, and unwavering support for his family and community.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dawn M. (Pelham) McCoy; his daughters, Lea McCoy and Jonathan Bobik, and Jami Williams and John Slezak; his sister, Sandy (David) Cleveland and Teri (Harvey) Hennip; his grandchildren, Chadd Bailey (Felicia), Jeremy Williams, and Samantha Williams-Butts (David) and his great-grandchildren, Braeden (Narayani), Peyton, Finleigh, Brantley, and Austin. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and their families, who will always cherish his memory.
A proud graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 1956, Glenn went on to serve his country in the National Guard. His dedication and commitment to his work were evident in his long and successful career as a Senior Systems Analyst at IBM~Loral~Lockheed Martin.
Glenn’s love for music led him to become an active member of numerous community choirs, including the Candor Community Chorus, Owego Community Chorus, and The Valley Chorus. He participated in many cantatas, sharing his beautiful voice with all who were fortunate enough to hear him sing. He was also a member of the Nichols United Methodist Church and attended the Owego Nazarene Church.
In addition to his passion for music, Glenn enjoyed early morning coffee with the Nichols Liars Club, Kenny Cook, Jay Dutton, and Terry Rogers. Together, they solved all the world’s problems over a steaming cup of java. As the famous author C.S. Lewis once said, “You can’t get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” For Glenn, there was no problem too big or too small that couldn’t be tackled with a hot cup of coffee and the company of good friends.
Glenn treasured his family and took great joy in hosting picnics and clam bakes at the pond. He had a passion for the history of his community, which he eagerly shared with others. Glenn also enjoyed woodworking and held a private pilot license, demonstrating his diverse interests and talents.
In his later years, Glenn continued to be a source of love, support, and wisdom for his family, friends, and community. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose impact on those around him will be felt for generations to come.
Family and friends will gather to share stories, laughter, and tears, remembering the remarkable man who left and indelible mark on those he knew on Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Emergency Squad, PO Box 336, Nichols, NY 13812 or your local American Heart Association.
As we remember and celebrate Glenn’s life, let us be reminded of the words of poet Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Glenn’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.